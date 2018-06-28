A large wildfire has broken out in a field in Golcar.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze, measuring 300m by 300m - near Bunny Woods, behind Banks Avenue and Woodroyd.

The grass fire was reported at 2.43pm and four fire engines are currently at the scene.

A witness told the Examiner that the blaze is 'well alight', and smoke can be seen above the homes nearby.

Witnesses Frasier Beckett and Joe Duns called the fire brigade when they saw the fire from Golcar Cricket Club, nearby.

Frasier said they had had a BBQ in the field near the woods yesterday and noticed the grass was dry - only to spot the fire this afternoon.

He said: "They have put out the initial fire towards the bottom of the field but another one has broken out near some trees and it looks to be spreading."

