A large wildfire has broken out in a field in Golcar.
Firefighters are tackling the blaze, measuring 300m by 300m - near Bunny Woods, behind Banks Avenue and Woodroyd.
The grass fire was reported at 2.43pm and four fire engines are currently at the scene.
A witness told the Examiner that the blaze is 'well alight', and smoke can be seen above the homes nearby.
Witnesses Frasier Beckett and Joe Duns called the fire brigade when they saw the fire from Golcar Cricket Club, nearby.
Frasier said they had had a BBQ in the field near the woods yesterday and noticed the grass was dry - only to spot the fire this afternoon.
He said: "They have put out the initial fire towards the bottom of the field but another one has broken out near some trees and it looks to be spreading."
Dramatic picture shows smoke billowing
Thanks to Michelle Courtney-Kaye for this picture capturing the scale of the fire.
Fire is 300m by 300m
Firefighters are tackling the grass fire - which is 300m by 300m in size.
There’s four fire engines at the scene - three on Banks Road, one approaching the blaze via Woodroyd.
Firefighters were called at 2.43pm - two engines from Huddersfield, one from Slaithwaite and one from Rastrick were dispatched.
It can be seen from some distance
'Fire blowing towards Woodroyd'
Smoke rising
Another picture has been shared with us on Twitter - that’s a lot of smoke
Fire can be seen from village centre
Frasier Beckett and Joe Dunn, who called the fire brigade, said the fire can be seen from the Commercial pub in Swallow Lane.
We’re trying to find out the exact location, witnesses have so far said the fire is near Banks Avenue on the grass banking.
We’ve called West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more information.