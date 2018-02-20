Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wilko are offering a half-term treat - half-price pick and mix.

If you love sweets than you love pick and mix even more.

And now you can get it at a discount price thanks to the offer at Wilko.

The big brand discount store - which has outlets in Huddersfield and Brighouse - tweeted the deal earlier this morning.

It runs until 25th Feb.

So now the January diet is out of the way you can get down to the shop and treat yourself and the kids.

According to MoneySavingExpert, the deal means a paper bag now costs 45p per 100g, a treat cup is selling for 50p, a regular cup is available for £1 while an extra large "sharing" cup will set you back £2.

Wilko's pick and mix usually includes favourites like jelly snakes, jelly crocodiles, fizzy cola bottles, eggs and pink shrimps among many others.