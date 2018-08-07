The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all think our moggies are cute — but which is the cutest cat in Huddersfield?

We're running a competition to find out in time for International Cat Day on August 8.

The winning feline will win a professional photo shoot with our photographer Andy Catchpool so you can treasure top quality pictures of your cat and yourself forever.

Your cat can be a pedigree or just a plain old moggie like Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat. It's the public vote that counts and we'll put a shortlist of the best entries to the public vote.

All you have to do is submit snaps of your cat via our Facebook or Twitter. Or you can email them to david.himelfield@examiner.co.uk.

Please be sure to include your full name, your cat's name and where in Huddersfield you're from e.g. Marsh, Golcar, Holmfirth.

(Image: UGC HDE)

In the meantime here are some facts about cats.

The domestic cat, as we know it, is believed to have evolved from the Near Eastern wildcat.

While the ancient Egyptians are commonly thought to be the first civilisation to adopt cats as pets, there is evidence to suggest that the domestication of these animals happened much earlier. For example, a Neolithic grave excavated in Shillourokambos, Cyprus, contained skeletons, laid close to one another, of a human and a cat. The grave is estimated to be 9,500 years old.

The average lifespan of a cat is 15 years, according to The Spruce Pets but they can live much longer. The oldest known cat, Creme Puff, from Austin, Texas, died at a verified age of 38, in 2005.