A window cleaner stole his business partner’s vehicle and crashed it – then drove off without handing over his details.

Banned driver Simon Crockford took the risk as he was running late to pick up his children up from school.

The boxing instructor has since sold the business after falling out with his colleague over the incident.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees magistrates that police were called to Gelderd Road in Birstall on March 16.

Crockford was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he collided with another vehicle, causing damage.

He failed to stop and exchange details with the owner of the car and fled the scene, Miss Chapman said.

Crockford admitted to police that he didn’t have permission to drive his business partner’s car and acted stupidly “in a moment of madness.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, told magistrates that his client had been very foolish and put his liberty at risk by committing the offences.

He said: “At the time he had a window cleaning business and the vehicle involved in the incident was used for the business.

“He had a business partner who used to drive the car because he (Crockford) is a banned driver.”

Magistrates were told that the business partner would leave the car parked at Crockford’s house overnight and he would prepare it for work the next day by making sure that the water was filled up.

On the day of the offences Crockford, of Carlinghow Lane in Batley, was running late and had to pick up his two children from school.

Mr Whiteley said: “He should have got a taxi but jumped into the vehicle and an accident occurred.

“He rang police voluntarily and admitted all of the offence.

“As a consequence he fell out with his business partner and has sold the business.”

Magistrates were told that Crockford helps his community as he teaches boxing to adults and children.

Mr Whiteley said: “He had a gym of his own in the past and does things for the community voluntarily.

“He’s made a bad decision and is deeply apologetic for his behaviour.”

Magistrates said they needed a report from Probation staff before they could sentence him.