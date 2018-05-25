Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire company boss whose firm made 300,000 unwanted telephone calls in four months has failed to pay a penny of a £150,000 fine imposed last month.

Alex Goldthorpe, trading as Approved Green Energy Solutions, was handed the civil penalty by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for ringing numbers registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

It is illegal to call someone TPS-registered unless they have consented to hear from that company.

The ICO gave Mr Goldthorpe until May 16 to pay up – but the deadline passed without any payments being made.

Today a spokesman for the ICO said it was considering what action to take to recover the money.

The spokesman said one option was the appointment of a private insolvency specialist.

He added: “We actively exercise our rights as a creditor to appoint professional insolvency practitioners, and work closely with the Insolvency Service in these cases, to not only seek to recover the money owed to the taxpayer but also to support action to disqualify the worst offenders from running companies in the future.”

According to the ICO, Approved Green Energy Solutions (AGES) is based at Victoria Works, Calder Street, Brighouse , and specialises in supplying and fitting “energy efficient” lights and windows.

Dozens of people complained about unsolicited calls from AGES between April and July last year.

Examples of complaints received by ICO included:

* Annoyed to get a call from such a rude person/organisation

* This is at least the third call in as many days

* I have been plagued by these calls, and they ignore my requests to correct their database

* He said they had just moved into the area...and rang off. The call was from Huddersfield while we live on the Isle of Wight!

The company told ICO that a total of 414,482 unsolicited direct marketing calls were made by AGES between April 1 and July 31 last year.

Of those, 80% were made to subscribers who had registered with the TPS so as to not receive calls.

Approved Green Energy Solutions appeared on BBC’s Rogue Traders earlier this week in which presenter Matt Allwright confronted company boss Alex Goldthorpe at a new office next to a cricket club in Calderdale.

The BBC claimed that AGES staff were “pressure selling” to vulnerable people who had signed up for TPS.

The company told the BBC said it took the allegations seriously and were reviewing their sales operations. The company told the BBC that one member of staff had been suspended pending investigation and they were doing what they can to resolve the problems raised.

The Examiner has approached AGES for comment.