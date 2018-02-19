Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirkheaton man will be taking to the skies to fulfil the last of five challenges on his late wife’s bucket list.

Michael Haigh, 71, will be doing a wing walk in memory of his beloved wife Brenda who sadly passed away in July last year after battling cancer.

He said: “The inspiration for this challenge came from a message that Brenda wrote just over a week before she passed away, to be read out at her funeral. She named five things she would’ve like to have done in her life.

“Knowing Brenda’s character, this was a challenge to me to complete these wishes.”

Michael said he initially planned to do a couple of the challenges which included travelling business class in a sleep pod, taking a cultural trip to see some stone circles (but not Stonehenge), 'stealing' a Henry Moore sculpture and returning to a pizza restaurant they once visited on holiday in Alicante.

But after speaking to Kirkwood Hospice , who supported Brenda with palliative care, he decided to take the plunge and do the wing walk.

He added: “It’s not something they’d ever done before so they spoke to Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds and it just went from there. They have organised it all. I’ve been filmed for a video and delivered flyers to encourage donations.

“I’m really quite excited for it. I’m sure I’ll be a little bit frightened on the day.”

Michael admits he isn’t great with heights and he even passed up the chance to do a more leisurely balloon ride with Brenda some years ago.

“I thought I’d do one or two of the easier challenges but then I said to myself ‘don’t be a wimp’ and decided to go for it.

“I think Brenda would’ve been shocked initially but then I think she’d have been proud.”

Michael will travel to an airfield at Wickenby near Lincoln on July 22.

He will be accompanied by his nephew Jeremy Sherburn, 52, who will also be doing a sky dive on the proviso Michael goes first!

The life-long Huddersfield Town fan hopes has set up a fundraising page and is so far half way to reaching his £750 target.

He added: “I would really appreciate anything you are able to donate, whether it is 50p or £10, it all makes a difference.”

The wing walk will be Michael’s last challenge. He is jetting off to Sydney in May to complete the ‘sleep pod’ challenge and will celebrate his 72nd birthday across several time zones on his return flight.

With the help of The Hepworth he ‘stole to order’ a figurine of a reclining lady and enjoyed a trip Keswick to see stones. He also enjoyed a slice of pizza at the same spot in Alicante as they’d enjoyed in 2012.

Michael is also adding to the list as he takes on The Great North Run in September also for Kirkwood Hospice.

To donate go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/wingwalk4brenda