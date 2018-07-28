Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirkheaton man took to the skies to fulfil the last of five challenges on his late wife’s bucket list.

Michael Haigh completed the wing walk in memory of his beloved wife Brenda and revealed his preparations for the wing walk.

The 71-year-old said: "Other than losing weight and making sure I'm fit enough, I had to be under 77kg to do it.

"So to ensure that I got myself down to 73kg but I made the extra effort to get myself well below."

Michael admitted he is not great with heights and he had passed up the chance to do a more leisurely balloon ride with Brenda some years ago.

"It hasn't got rid of my fear of heights, but it has given me a lot of confidence."

"That was the worst thing for me, the only scary part about the heights was getting up onto the wing. But once I was up there, I was fine."

Michael has managed to raise almost £1,500 for Kirkwood Hospice, which is double the £750 target that he had in mind when the fund raising page was set up.

"We have raised a lot more than the £750 target on the just giving page, and plenty of cash donations too.

"From my point of view I'm expecting about £1,500."

And it's not just a lot of money that has been raised for the Kirkwood Hospice, Michael also revealed that he is looking to do it all again next year - but with up to 20 other people who have expressed an interest.

"It's not just only donations we've received, we've found people want to join in as well.

"Up to thirty people came on the day to watch which was very nice."

"She'd have been jealous!"

Michael also revealed in three words how his wife would have reacted to the completed bucket list.

"She wouldn't have believed I was doing the wing walk, she'd have been shocked, jealous and proud."

Michael isn't done yet though, as he is also adding to the list when he takes on The Great North Run in September, also for Kirkwood Hospice.