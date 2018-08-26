Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voting has closed and Huddersfield’s Cutest Pooch has been crowned – step forward and congratulations to Douglas from Beaumont Park.

Top dog Douglas topped the Examiner’s poll to celebrate National Dog Day today.

By the time the poll closed at lunchtime Douglas was well clear of his next nearest rival Jackson from Marsh with 736 votes.

Riley from Holmfirth came third, Albert from Golcar fourth and Cedric from Cowlersley in fifth.

But all 30 of our finalists were winners in our eyes.

Douglas wins a free professional photoshoot with Examiner photographer Andy Catchpool and we’ll be in touch with his owner soon to fix it up.

Our Cutest Pooch competition attracted more than 1,000 entries – we were overwhelmed with the response – and it followed a similar competition for cute cats.