Take a bow Gary from Skelmanthorpe!

The black and white moggy is the winner of the Examiner Cutest Cat in Huddersfield competition.

Yesterday was International Cat Day and we ran a contest to find the cutest feline in town.

We received hundreds of entries from owners of all sorts of kitties from long-haired pedigrees and fluffy kittens to ginger tomcats and laid-back tabbies.

And you voted in your thousands. The full results of the poll can be seen here .

But the cat you thought deserved the title of Cutest Cat in Huddersfield — and a free professional photo shoot — was black and white 'tuxedo' mog Gary.

Gary's owner Charlotte Hakier said: "He’s definitely the cutest cat in Huddersfield !

"He’s a very big, short-haired tuxedo cat with a wonderful temperament and he lives inside, in our house in Skelmanthorpe, so he’s always the cleanest he can be."

The official Top Five Cutest Cats in Huddersfield

Gary from Skelmanthorpe

366 votes

Lexi from Salendine Nook

269 votes

Lola from Newsome

233 votes

Casper from Newsome

172 votes

Olive from Linthwaite

169 votes