A town centre shop has won a licensing battle – and it’s been re-named to break from its illegal-trade past.

The Wisla store on John William Street, Huddersfield, is no more and instead a new owner, Nzar Jabar Kadir, has taken it on and re-named in Supersam after winning a licensing bid at Kirklees Council on Friday.

The store, under its previous ownership, was banned from selling alcohol after illegal tobacco was found.

A bid for a premises licence to sell beer, wines and spirits faced objections from a local councillor, with Clr Julie Stewart Turner citing a mass of criminal activity in the area of Huddersfield town centre near the store and fearing further alcohol sales will exacerbate the problem.

But Kirklees Licensing Panel granted a licence under new ownership.

Nick Semper, agent for the new owner, said: “Mr Kadir is renaming the shop ‘Supersam’ to demonstrate a clear break between his and the previous occupants and regime.”

He told councillors a clear break from the past was needed, adding: “A quick Google showed the lamentable history of the premises regarding the sale of counterfeit or contraband tobacco products by the previous management regime, so it was also essential to liaise with the responsible authorities to seek their leadership, direction and advice if this matter were to progress.

“Off all the incidents quoted (in statistics provided to the panel) none are actually linked to the Wisla store.

“Criminal activity had taken place in the store with the sale of non-duty paid goods. However, since the new owner has taken over we have had no reports or calls to service to the Wisla Store.”

He said that the shop has passed recent test purchasing operations and police checks “with flying colours.”

Kirklees Licensing Panel granted the premises licence as requested from 7am until midnight.