Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver tried to get witnesses to help him move his car after it was involved in a road smash.

But they refused Rory Whitlock’s request - and called police instead.

The 40-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to provide a blood sample following his arrest.

On December 13 last year three residents of The Common in Thornhill looked out of their windows after hearing a loud bang.

They saw Whitlock’s Vauxhall Astra had suffered extensive damage after hitting a parked Ford Fiesta.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “They saw the defendant get out of the vehicle and turn off the engine.

“He then tried to get it moving and asked the witnesses if they would push it.

“They refused and called police.”

Officers arrived to find Whitlock, of Elmwood Terrace in Dewsbury , unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

He was arrested and claimed that he wasn’t driving despite what the witnesses said.

He was taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he “flatly refused” to give a blood sample to see if any drugs were in his system.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said: “When he went to the police station and the blood option was offered he said that there were prescribed drugs in his system.

“He felt the test was going to come back positive anyway so what was the point?

“It wasn’t a deliberate ploy on his behalf.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a probation report before sentencing Whitlock.