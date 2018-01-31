Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 33-year-old woman has been killed in a head-on smash on the road between Huddersfield and Wakefield after colliding with an overtaking vehicle, police have said.

The smash happened just before 7am on Saturday when the silver Kia Ceed she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a silver BMW 118 on Denby Dale Road, near Blacker Hall Farm.

Police said it’s thought that the BMW had crossed onto the Kia’s side of the road after overtaking another vehicle when the crash happened.

The woman suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she sadly died on Monday night. The 23-year-old man driving the BMW was also seriously injured and remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw either car being driven in the moments prior.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing enquiries into what has now become a fatal road traffic collision and are appealing for information from anyone who saw what took place.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw the manner in which the BMW or Kia were being driven in the moments leading up to the collision to come forwards.

“Anyone who has information should contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 387 of January 27.”