A woman in her 70s was knocked to the ground and robbed by two teenage boys in Almondbury Cemetery.

The suspects – both aged around 13 or 14 – approached the pensioner in the cemetery, off Highlands Avenue, Almondbury , between 2.50pm and 3.10pm on Monday.

The robbers knocked the woman over and snatched her handbag, which contained personal items and a mobile phone, before making off.

The victim was left shaken but unhurt.

The two boys are described as being of slim build and approximately 5ft 3in tall.

One was wearing a dark coloured top with the hood up and the second was wearing a red and white hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw two youths matching the descriptions in the area at the time to get in touch.

Officers believe there may have been a dog walker in the area, who could have seen the two suspects fleeing with the handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180376760 or to get in contact using the West Yorkshire Police online chat.

Information can also be passed, anonymously if necessary, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.