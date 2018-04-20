Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 71-year-old woman was hurt in a crash which caused congestion around Chapel Hill.

Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene at just before 5pm yesterday to the smash involving a Suzuki Swift the woman was driving and a Vauxhall Corsa.

It is believed the Suzuki hit the central reservation barriers on Chapel Hill and then collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and then a wall.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the 71-year-old Swift driver had suffered minor leg injuries.

A 35-year-old woman in the Corsa was shocked but not believed to be hurt.

The Force’s Roads Policing Unit also attended the scene and urged motorists to avoid the area.

A First bus passenger who saw the aftermath described the incident as a “heavy car crash” which had left him shaking.

He added: “Our driver remained calm and continued like nothing had happened.”

A fire service spokesman said both cars had been travelling down Chapel Hill when the Suzuki had collided with railings and then the Corsa. The Swift had come to rest against a post on a road leading off Chapel Hill.