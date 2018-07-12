The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 87-year-old woman woke to find a burglar searching her bedroom in a distressing 3am raid.

The offence happened at the elderly woman’s home at Scar Lane, Milnsbridge , on Tuesday.

Detectives are now hunting for the man, who is described as at least 6ft tall, broad chested and wearing a dirty rose pink coloured hoody.

Police say the burglar had searched the downstairs of the address and taken items of property before entering the pensioner’s bedroom as she slept.

He was disturbed as he was searching the victim’s bedroom and was able to make off before the police were called.

Detectives believe the same male had also attempted to enter another property in the immediate vicinity before entering this address.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said: “There are a number of senior citizens living in this residential area and we are keen to apprehend the male responsible as soon as possible.

“On this occasion the female involved has demonstrated incredible resilience when considering all of the circumstances involved.

“The police are actively pursuing every possible line of enquiry to ensure the suspect is apprehended as soon as possible to prevent other offences.

“We are appealing for help from anyone who may hold information about the incident.

“Property stolen included the lid to a Wedgewood blue heart shaped trinket box and anyone that may have seen or have any knowledge about the stolen property is urged to come forward.”

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to please contact DC Joanne Jabczynski at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference 13180337180. Information can also be passed to the police by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, Information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.