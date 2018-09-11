The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has appeared in court accused of the murder of a man who died following an attack at his home near to Huddersfield town centre.

David Baxter suffered serious injuries during the incident at his flat in Elmwood Avenue, off New North Road, on Saturday afternoon.

Rio Liburd appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court today charged with the 59-year-old's murder.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Mr Baxter's property shortly before 3pm after being called about an ongoing disturbance there.

He was found lying seriously injured on the floor of his flat and rushed to Leeds General Infirmary.

Mr Baxter sadly later died in hospital from head injuries.

Liburd, of Pennine Gardens in Linthwaite, appeared at the Huddersfield court accused of Mr Baxter's murder.

Flanked by security officers in the custody dock, the 32-year-old spoke only to confirm her personal details during the brief hearing.

Magistrates sent her to Leeds Crown Court where she will make her first appearance this Thursday.

She was remanded into custody but her solicitor may apply for her to be released on bail then.

Mr Baxter's home, split into multiple bedsits, yesterday remained cordoned off as police continued their enquiries.

A neighbour described the victim as a big football fan and said that he had lived at the flat for 25 years or more.

He said: "He followed cricket and football from the 1970s, had a superb knowledge of the era and followed Huddersfield Town and Manchester United.

"He had a huge collection of books on these subjects. He would watch a lot of football on TV especially at the weekend."