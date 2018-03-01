Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman used a piece of wood covered with nails to repeatedly hit her neighbour after she complained to the council about her family’s littering.

The victim suffered from flashbacks and said her confidence was shattered following the frightening attack on July 12 last year.

Farhat Fayyaz, of Springdale Avenue in Thornton Lodge, had denied assault but changed her plea to guilty on the day of her trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said there was a history of problems between the victim and Fayyaz’s family.

She complained about the 35-year-old and her family throwing rubbish and waste from their own home into the garden facing her kitchen.

When she first spoke with them they responded that it was nothing to do with her and she reported them to Kirklees Council, Mr Astin said.

On the day of the attack a family member told her that she had cost them £1,300 because of her complaint.

The victim was later sitting in her garden in Hall Avenue when Fayyaz took the clothes from her washing line and threw them into another garden.

The victim said that there was no need to do this and went to pick up her clothes when she felt a piece of wood strike her head hard.

Mr Astin said: “She said: ‘She (Fayyaz) struck me a second time, slid the wood down my face and struck my stomach and lower back’.

“The complainant said she was struck six or seven times and was bleeding profusely to her face, her clothes were torn.

“The piece of wood was four to five inches long with nails sticking out of it.”

Fayyaz then walked off with her family towards her home nearby.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and her injuries included a long vertical scratch to her head.

In a victim impact statement read out to the Huddersfield Court she said: “I’m extremely frightened after this incident.

“I keep having flashbacks of the incident and cannot sleep properly at night.

“My self-confidence has been destroyed.”

Fayyaz, who was not represented in court, has no previous convictions.

Deputy district judge Michael Hopkinson said he needed a probation report before he could sentence her, keeping all sentencing options open.