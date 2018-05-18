Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who badly fractured her arm in a fall after her horse was “spooked” by a noisy motorbike is still suffering the consequences of her injury, a court heard.

Back in May 2016 Angela White was riding on the recreational fields in Dale Lane, Heckmondwike , when she saw banned driver Ashley White and another motorcyclist riding their machines.

Prosecutor Ken Green told Bradford Crown Court that the motorcycles were “charging up and down a banking at speed” near to where the complainant was riding her horse.

He said the machines were revving very loudly and the horserider’s indications for them to move away had no effect.

“It seems they continued with their riding and making a great deal of noise,” said Mr Green.

He said as a result the horse bolted, causing the rider to fall off.

Mr Green said the victim was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where she had to undergo an operation to fix a displaced fracture to her right upper arm.

The court heard that Mrs White had undergone physiotherapy, but a medical update revealed that she was still not able to lift her arm above shoulder height

In March Smith, of Crabtree Avenue, Heckmondwike, was cleared by a jury of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but he was convicted of an alternative charge of careless driving.

Smith had earlier admitted further offences of driving while banned and without insurance and assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

The 26-year-old, who had previous convictions for a variety of offences, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told he would have to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community.

Recorder David Gordon also banned Smith from driving for six months.

Barrister Simon Perkins, for Smith, said the careless driving amounted to his client not paying sufficient regard to the possibility that the horse would have moved down closer to the banking he was coming up at some speed.

Mr Perkins submitted that a pre-sentence report had referred to Smith’s genuine remorse and his own efforts to turn his life around.

Recorder Gordon said the jury had found that Smith had been riding up and down in a careless fashion and Mrs White was thrown off when her horse was “spooked”.

The court heard that the police officer who arrested Smith was injured in a struggle with him and the judge ordered the defendant to pay that officer a nominal £100 compensation.

The judge said he was imposing the community order because it appeared that Smith was making efforts to reform his ways.