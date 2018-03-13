Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is critically ill in hospital after she was hit by a car.

The incident took place at the junction of Lea View and Brook Royd View, Batley, at around 12.45pm.

The woman, 56, suffered head and ankle injuries when she was hit by a red Skoda Fabia.

The vehicle also appeared to have crashed backwards through a fence and into a garden.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 12.43pm this afternoon to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Lea View at its junction with Brook Royd View in Batley.

"A red Skoda Fabia vehicle was in collision with a 56-year-old woman who suffered injuries to her ankle and head. The vehicle also struck a garden and fence.

"The road was later closed for a time from Bradford Road to the junction with Intake Lane.

"The woman was transported to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment and remains in a critical condition."

Anyone with information should contact police via the non-emergency number 101.