A woman had to be cut from her car and taken to hospital following a crash on the M62 near Huddersfield last night.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the roof of a black Fiesta and free the driver, who escaped with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The woman, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A firefighter from Huddersfield Fire Station described the operation as “textbook”.

“The whole thing didn’t take long,” he said. “The roof was cut off and the driver freed.”

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick fire stations attended the scene in one appliance each after receiving the emergency call at 9.20pm.

West Yorkshire Police said they received a report of a crash on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 25 for Brighouse, at 9.04pm.

They said the only vehicle involved in the accident was the black Fiesta.