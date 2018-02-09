Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single mum is facing a possible prison sentence after she admitted assaulting a woman in a Brighouse pub just over a year ago.

Kayleigh Wimpenny, 29, is understood to have headbutted her victim Sophie Harris and struck her with a glass during the attack in the Black Bull Hotel back in January last year.

At an earlier hearing Wimpenny, of Bramston Street, Brighouse , pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and her case was due to be tried at Bradford Crown Court in April.

But at a hearing before Judge Colin Burn at the crown court today (Fri) Wimpenny, who was on crutches, admitted the assault allegation.

Barrister Mark Brookes, for Wimpenny, said she did have some previous convictions and he asked for the sentence hearing to be adjourned for the preparation of reports by the probation service and a psychiatrist.

Judge Burn agreed to adjourn matters until April 11 and he told Wimpenny that she would receive credit for not taking the case to trial.

“Obviously I cannot promise what the sentence will be,” he told Wimpenny.

“By the look of it, it definitely crosses the custody threshold to me.”

Wimpenny was granted bail with a condition not to contact the complainant and the judge told her to cooperate with the making of the reports.