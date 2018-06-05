Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman accused of threatening to kill her partner fled the hostel she was staying at because the drugs and prostitution talk unsettled her.

Kayleigh Wormald faces trial over a row at her Berry Brow home in which she allegedly stabbed a knife into a door.

She was granted strict bail conditions ahead of the hearing at the Huddersfield court on July 4.

But the 32-year-old was arrested and remanded into custody after leaving the hostel in Rotherham she had been bailed to.

Her solicitor Zara Begum told Kirklees Magistrates: “She felt very uncomfortable living there.

“People were using drugs, men were staying there with female occupants and there were suggestions about prostitution towards her.

“She could no longer live in that environment. She felt victimised and bullied and left the address.”

Wormald, currently of no fixed address, handed herself into police and admitted breaching her bail conditions.

She faces trial over denied charges of assault and making threats to kill.

During an argument at her Hangingstone Road address she allegedly grabbed her partner by the arms and scratched him before going to the kitchen and fetching a large knife.

She is then accused of threatening to kill him before stabbing the kitchen door as he slammed it shut.

Next Wormald allegedly followed her partner as he ran upstairs, barricading himself into a bedroom.

She is alleged to have made another threat to kill him and stabbed that door as well.

Wormald has pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty and will be sentenced for these following the outcome of her trial.

Magistrates agreed to release her ahead of her trial on the condition that she does not contact her partner or go to his address.

They amended her bail conditions so that she does not have to reside at a specific address but must report twice a week to Huddersfield Police Station.