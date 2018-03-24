Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been hailed a hero after saving a neighbour’s life when he put a pizza in the oven and fell asleep.

Hazel Robinson, 48, who lives in a flat at Poplar Court in Quarry Road, Marsh, sprang into action when a smoke detector went off next door.

Hazel dialled 999 not knowing her 28-year-old neighbour had slept through the blaring alarm.

Huddersfield Fire Station crew commander Paul Gyde said: “We had to break the door down of a ground floor flat and a colleague of mine administered oxygen therapy to him for the effects of smoke inhalation. He refused to go to hospital.

“He had been having a pizza for his supper and left it in the oven and fell asleep. Fortunately a neighbour, who heard the smoke detectors going, called the emergency services.”

Hazel said: “I was getting into bed when I heard this alarm going off. I thought it would stop but it didn’t. I listened a bit more and thought something was not quite right.

“Eventually I got out of bed and put my boots on and when I looked outside I could see smoke so I rang 999. I was told I had saved a man’s life. I’ve never done that before. They said not everyone thinks so fast despite me being half asleep!”