Emergency services were called to a house in Rawthorpe this morning (Saturday) after residents raised concerns for a female neighbour.

A fire broke out at the home on Brown Royd Avenue and a woman was taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service all attended the scene at around 10.25am.

The extent of the woman's injuries are not yet known and fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

A spokesperson for police said: "Police were called at 10:23 this morning (01/09) following a concern for safety of a female occupant at an address on Brown Royd Avenue in Huddersfield.

"It is believed a fire occurred in the property and officers are working with fire investigators to establish the nature of the incident.

"Air ambulance were also called to the scene to transport the woman to hospital for treatment to any injuries.

"Enquiries remain at an early stage and ongoing."