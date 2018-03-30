Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 30s was hurt a road accident in Gomersal.

Police said the accident took place just after 4pm yesterday (Thurs) on Bradford Road when the motorist in a 4x4, blue Ford Kuga Zetec hit a bollard on the central reservation.

Emergency services were quickly there and the driver was treated by paramedics for slight injuries at the scene.

Traffic was disrupted including bus services for a while as debris was strewn across the road and police and ambulance vehicles were parked in the centre of the road.

It is unclear what caused the single vehicle accident.

Anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the accident can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 and let their roads policing unit know.