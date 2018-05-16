Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and her child suffered an ‘absolutely horrendous’ ordeal at the hands of robbers who got into her home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery in Batley where a large amount of jewellery was stolen.

The incident happened on Tuesday May 15 at around 2pm at a house on White Lee Road.

A woman was alone at home with a young child when she heard a loud bang.

She saw a suspect at the back patio door attempting to gain entry and then found four other suspects in the hallway carrying objects believed to be screwdrivers.

The suspects demanded any valuable items and threatened her.

During the incident, she tried to get away from the suspects but was grabbed by one of them and fell to the floor, causing minor injuries to her arm.

The suspects left with various items including an engagement ring, other jewellery and a laptop.

Det Con Ian Carruthers, of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing to members of the public to see if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area this week.

“This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for a mother and child in their own home, thankfully neither of them were seriously hurt, but they were left extremely distressed by the incident.”

Anyone with any information or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180233097 or alternatively people can use the 101 live chat facility www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat