A woman has been jailed for hurling vile racist abuse at a man in Huddersfield town centre.

Chelsea Wany, 26, of Station Lane, Berry Brow, has been jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty of a racially aggravated public disorder incident in Huddersfield town centre last year.

Wany was charged by West Yorkshire Police with using threatening and abusive language to cause harassment and fear.

It was recorded by police as a hate crime due to the racial element of her tirade, which was caught on camera and published by the Examiner in a bid to trace the woman.

Wany was sitting in a doorway on Kirkgate when she began abusing a man, aged 21, who was born in Britain with Pakistani heritage.

The victim said he was walking down Kirkgate after breaking his fast for Ramadan when the woman began her unprovoked tirade of abuse, yelling: “Do you wanna know why I’m being racist? In my own country? Because it’s your race that’s blowing up our f***ing nation.

“What are you going to do? I’ll s*** in your face you P**i b*****d.”

The incident happened on Friday, June 16 last year when the police were called to reports that a woman was being verbally abusive to a 21-year-old man in the town centre.

Wany appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday where she was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

At the time of the appeal to trace her, the victim told the Examiner: “I was minding my own business. She just started having a go at me. I asked her what her problem was and she just carried on.

“I could tell she had had a bit to drink but there is no excuse for it.

“I am a 21-year-old British Pakistani born and raised in Huddersfield and I have never been in this situation before. After this I seriously don’t feel safe in my own country.”

PC Steve Nicholls, of Kirklees District Police, said: “During this incident, Wany used vile and offensive language towards the victim, who was incredibly upset and distressed by the incident.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed down to Wany and we hope this sentence will be reassuring to our communities in Kirklees that hate crime of any kind is taken extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and perpetrators will be dealt with robustly.”