A woman was left bruised and in shock after being trampled by cows while walking near Scammonden Reservoir.

Gaynor Bryant, 45, feared she was going to be killed when a cow headbutted her in the chest and knocked her to the floor as she walked her cockapoodle dog on Monday morning.

She was then surrounded by around 10 cows and suffered minor injuries when she was trampled on.

“I was petrified and thought, I was a goner,” said Gaynor.

“I was sent flying when the cow headbutted me. I didn’t know which way to run and I didn’t think I would be able to get up.

“The cows were coming from different directions and were working as a pack. I hadn’t realised how vicious they were.”

Gaynor, who lives in Honley, came across the cows and their calves as she walked on a path near to St Bartholomew’s Church, just off Church Lane.

She hadn’t realised that cows with calves could be so dangerous and has warned others to be on their guard.

Gaynor said she had been walking on the path and hadn’t expected to come across any cattle.

“If this had happened to a child or an elderly person it could have been a different story,” she said. “I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

After the attack Gaynor managed to get to safety and was reunited with her dog, Honey, who had run off.

Still in shock, she managed to phone her friend, Caroline Mitchell, who said: “She was absolutely distraught when she phoned me at 9.40am this morning.

“She told me she had picked up her dog when she was near the cows but they just charged and knocked her to the ground. She said they circled her and that she didn’t have anywhere to go. She’s fit and a runner but couldn’t get away.

“She has bruises on her legs from where she was trampled. She was really shaken up.

“She was screaming. It was over in a few minutes but felt like a lifetime. If it had been a child it could have been fatal.”

Caroline said it was important for people to be aware of the dangers of cows, particularly when calves are present.

“It is scary when you think that older people walk there and kids too,” she said.

It has previously been reported that cows can be dangerous when protecting young. Several people have been attacked and killed by cattle in the UK in recent years.

In August 2016 grandfather-of-five Mike Pace, from Huddersfield, suffered serious leg injuries after he was trampled by cows in Wales.

And in 2014 Terry Lyons was knocked to the ground and trampled by a Highland cow on a footpath off Wessenden Head Road, Meltham.

Land owner Yorkshire Water has been informed of the Scammonden Reservoir incident and is investigating.