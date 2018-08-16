Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN needs plastic surgery after being attacked by masked men wielding weapons outside her Batley home.

The victim Jasmine Hussain was hurt after three men pulled up in a grey Audi outside her Burnsall Avenue, Healey, address on Sunday (Aug 12), Kirklees magistrates were told.

The court heard that the men pulled on balaclavas and approached her each carrying an axe, a baseball bat and a Taser.

Mrs Hussain was backed into a corner and repeatedly hit with the axe, suffering cuts to her thigh and leg.

She lifted up her hand to protect her face, suffering injuries to her hand which will require plastic surgery.

One of the men then used the baseball bat to damage a Vauxhall Astra belonging to Mrs Hussain’s husband Basharat, breaking most of the windows and damaging the boot.

Two brothers, both of Park House Drive in Dewsbury, appeared at the Huddersfield court charged over the incident.

Amar Khan, 18, faces charges of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, an axe, in public.

His 24-year-old brother Shahzeh Khan is accused of possessing a baseball bat in public and criminal damage to the car.

Magistrates sent their case to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on September 12.

They were remanded into custody in the meantime.