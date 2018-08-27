Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police had to use pepper spray to control a woman after she lashed out when they woke her up.

Maria Smart was sleeping when the officers attended at her Almondbury home to speak with her, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They decided to arrest the 28-year-old because she was unco-operative, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told magistrates: “When she realised that was going to happen it made the situation worse and didn’t want to be handcuffed in her bedroom.

“She grabbed hold of the officer and they ended up on the bed with Miss Smart on top of her.”

The officer suffered scratches and bruising to her arm as a result of the struggle.

Her colleague then had to use PAVA spray on Smart in order to restrain her, magistrates were told.

Smart, of Rockley Close, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty.

At the Huddersfield court in June she was also convicted of an assault on a PC.

Her solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that the incident on June 8 all started from nothing.

Smart had been out in Leeds and had a row with the taxi driver who increased her fare when he dropped her off at home.

She then rowed with her father before going to bed, magistrates were told.

Mr Sampson said: “She was woken up by being shaken by a PC in her bedroom.

“She accepts that assaulting a police officer is wrong but it was a matter that got totally out of hand.

“Had she been awake when police entered the room it would not have happened.

Magistrates ordered a Probation report before sentencing her.

Chairman Wayne Perriman said: “You assaulted a PC in June and came to court and then three weeks later you committed another offence on a police officer.

“You clearly haven’t learned about controlling your anger.

“Yes you were woken up but as soon as you realised it was a PC why did it carry on?”