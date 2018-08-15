This woman is being sought by British Transport Police over an incident in which a can of cider was poured over another woman.
The incident at Huddersfield Railway Station is being treated as an assault and police have issued a photo of a woman in a striped jumper.
Both women had been on the 20.38 York to Huddersfield service on June 1 where there had been a “discussion” between two women over a seat on the train.
A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Following a discussion over a seat on the train with a another female passenger the victim got off the train at Huddersfield.
“The passenger also got off and is alleged to have poured a can of cider over the victim before leaving the station with a man she was travelling with. The victim was left shaken but uninjured.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP and quote the reference number 207-01/07/18