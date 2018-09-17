Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in Huddersfield town centre.

Officers cordoned off Chancery Lane at both the Cloth Hall Street and Westgate ends as they launched an investigation into the attack which happened in an alleyway that runs between the two streets.

A call was made to police at 3.48am on Monday morning and police cordoned off the area as they launched their investigation into the attack.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are investigating following a report of a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of Monday 17 September. Enquiries are in their early stages."

After the news of the attack broke, people repeated claims that have been made previously that the town centre is becoming a no-go area at night.

Colette Northern O'Hara said on Facebook: "Walked past this morning, figured it might be yet another SA. Crime recently is definitely keeping the police busy. I’m not sure what goes through some people’s heads, hope they throw the book at them."

Nasir Shukur wrote: "Is it just me or is it getting worse in this town with the amount of crimes being committed? It is appalling."

Guy Uttley tweeted: "Huddersfield town centre is a no go area for me and my family these days. Feels unsafe day or night."