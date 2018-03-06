Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bipolar woman has been sectioned after burgling a pensioner’s Huddersfield home.

Shazia Parveen, of Edale Avenue in Newsome, stole £2,000 from an 83-year-old neighbour.

The 35-year-old was subject to a suspended sentence for another burglary at the time of the offence.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, said that on the afternoon of September 29 last year the defendant knocked on the man’s door and asked him to lend her some money.

He told her that he did not have any to give her, but she persisted in her requests before asking if she could have a drink.

She followed him inside and the man saw her looking at some loose change in his wallet. He told her that was all the money he had.

As he was in the kitchen getting a glass of water, he heard the front door shut and noticed his wallet was missing.

Police were called and conducted a search of her home, where the victim’s wallet was found with his bank cards inside but without the £2,000 cash.

When she was interviewed by police, she could not explain how the wallet got into her home.

In July last year, Parveen was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months for burglary and assault by beating.

About 8pm on May 30 last year, she went to a house on nearby Blagden Lane and demanded money, claiming she had a sick baby.

She barged past the 71-year-old woman who had answered the door but fled when the victim called for her husband to come downstairs.

A consultant psychiatrist appeared in Leeds Crown Court to confirm that Parveen has bipolar affective disorder, as well as a drug addiction.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link to HMP New Hall, had previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

She has seven previous convictions for 22 offences, including the previous burglary, driving offences and failure to surrender.

Recorder Ian Harris ordered Parveen to be hospitalised under the Mental Health Act 1983 within 28 days. He added that the order was made “without limit of time” until a tribunal could certify that she was safe and well to be returned to the community.

She will be receiving treatment at a centre in Leeds.

The judge also made a restraining order, banning her from contacting the victim and approaching his house.