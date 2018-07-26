Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who followed her partner through her house with a knife and threatened to kill him has been sentenced.

The row took place at Kayleigh Wormald’s former home in Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow, in the early hours of November 7 last year.

It happened when the victim snatched the mother-of-two’s mobile phone from her.

She responded by grabbing his arms and scratching them before going to the kitchen and fetching a large knife.

The 32-year-old then held the knife above her head and threatened to kill him before stabbing the kitchen door as he slammed it shut.

This forced her partner to run upstairs, barricading himself in a bedroom.

Wormald then made another threat to kill him and stabbed the bedroom door as well.

When police arrived to arrest her she deliberately dug her nails into the arms of two police officers, cutting their skin.

Wormald pleaded guilty to charges of making threats to kill, assault by beating and two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

She was remanded into custody following her arrest and spent 18 weeks on remand before being released on bail, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The court heard that she had no previous convictions.

Zara Begum, mitigating, explained that her client suffered domestic violence within her relationship which resulted in some incidents being reported to police.

She added that Wormald had underlying mental health and alcohol issues.

Miss Begum told magistrates that she has not touched alcohol for two months and now has the relevant support she needs in place.

She said: “She fully accepts responsibility. She was in a very difficult position at that time in her life.

“She is fully aware of the repercussions of her actions which were completely out of character.”

Magistrates sentenced Wormald, of Ruth Street in Newsome, to a community order with 30 rehabilitation activity days aimed at helping her with her issues.

She will have to pay £50 compensation to each of the officers she assaulted.