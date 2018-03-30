Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist suffered serious injuries in a two car crash in north Kirklees.

The woman, 59, was driving a Suzuki Alto which was in collision with a Ford Focus,

The accident happened at around 7.30am yesterday (Thurs) at the junction of Union Street, Market Street and Smithies Lane in Birstall.

The woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a broken pelvis and broken ribs.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

The road remained closed until 3.15pm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They can contact Pc Dave Cant of the Roads Policing Unit, quoting incident 260 of March 29.