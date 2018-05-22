Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old woman has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in Calderdale.

The offence happened at around midday on Tuesday, April 3 ... but police have now appealed for witnesses.

The victim was approached by a man outside Kamrans newsagents on Burnley Road in Todmorden and sexually assaulted in an alleyway leading to Wellington Road.

The suspect is white, aged in his late 40s to early 50s, with scruffy dark brown hair.

He was wearing dark jeans and a dirty coat and had his face covered with a scarf.

Det Con Natasha Butterfield said: “This offence happened in broad daylight and we are hoping that someone will recall seeing a man matching the suspect’s description in the vicinity of Burnley Road or Wellington Road or have some idea of who he may be.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident but take any report of this nature extremely seriously and have been, and are continuing to make a number of enquiries to identify the man involved.”

Anyone who has any information that could help officers investigating this offence is asked to call Calderdale District Adult Safeguarding Team via 101, quoting 13180179114.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.