A woman sent her former friend a Facebook message threatening “Your kid is f****g dead mate.”

Jessica Martin set up a fake profile with the social networking site in order to communicate with Naomi Paterson.

Miss Paterson was seeing Martin’s ex-boyfriend at the time and the 24-year-old was drunk and upset.

She pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication conveying a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that Miss Paterson received the “aggressive and abusive” Facebook message between 5am and 7am on June 23.

It was sent to her under the alias of Chloe Simmonds and said: “Your kid is f*****g dead mate. Hammer and lot!!!!!”

Magistrates were told that there was some bad blood between Martin, of Charles Street in Brighouse, and the victim.

Miss Paterson’s current boyfriend is Martin’s former partner and she previously went out with another ex of hers.

Mr Bozman said: “Martin accepted that she’d sent the message and set up a fake Facebook account because she didn’t have access to Miss Paterson’s profile.

“She said she was drunk and angry and had no intention of carrying out the threats.

“Miss Paterson indicated that she felt that, while there had been incidents in the past, she had taken it too far.

“These were threats directed towards her child and she wants to prevent any further contact between them.”

Magistrates heard that Martin did accept that the message’s recipient would have found it threatening.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that at one time his client and Paterson were very good friends.

But she then got into a relationship with Martin’s ex and to “rub salt into the wounds” was now seeing another of her former partners.

Mr Sampson said: “They’ve had disputes and she’s given as good as she’s got but on this occasion she fully appreciates she’s gone too far.

“She’d had something to drink and should not have sent the message.”

Magistrates fined Martin £120 and ordered her to pay £85 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

They made a restraining order for two years banning her from contacting Miss Paterson.

Martin replied: “It was stupid of me. I was drunk and upset.”