Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been locked up after smashing up her elderly mum’s mobile phone with such force that smoke came out of it.

Helen Dibb used a hammer to wreck the 88-year-old’s £300 phone then told police: “I’m glad I’ve done that now.”

She was jailed for two months after Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence happened while she was on a suspended sentence given for a racist attack on a police officer.

The 55-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Police were called to the home she shares with her mother in Sydney Street, Liversedge, on Sunday afternoon.

Dibb, who has an alcohol problem, had downed cider throughout the morning before grabbing the gold-coloured Samsung mobile phone from the living room.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “She destroyed it using a hammer to the extent that smoke was showing and said: ‘I’m glad I’ve done that now.’

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The mother went to a neighbour’s address and called police to whom Dibb made remarks: ‘I’ve smashed it up, completely obliterated it. I’m very happy I did it and I’m not bloody sorry.’”

Magistrates were told that Dibb’s mother tried to retract her statement to police as she didn’t want her daughter to go back to prison but she had already confessed to the offence.

Mr Bozman said that the incident showed a worrying escalation in her offending behaviour.

He told magistrates: “Given her age the complainant is vulnerable and her behaviour is erratic due to her alcohol difficulties.

“There’s concern that if she returns to the address the complainant has no means of contacting police due to her destruction of her mobile phone.”

In May Dibb was handed a suspended prison sentence for offences of racially-aggravated harassment and assault involving police.

She was arrested and taken to Dewsbury Police Station following an incident at her home where she was drunk and shouting and swearing.

Dibb refused to listen to the officers’ advice to go to bed and sober up and made racist remarks about them being Muslims and P***s.

While at the police station she made further racist comments and kicked one of the officers in the shin and spat at him.

Mark Mangano, mitigating, described his client as an alcoholic and said that she would drink at least a litre of cider a day.

He told magistrates: “Her benefit money is paid directly to her mum. She believes that her mum is controlling of her but she wants to see that she remains on the straight and narrow.”

Magistrates told Dibb that they saw no reason for not activating her suspended prison sentence, jailing her for a total of eight weeks.

Dibb will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon her release from custody.