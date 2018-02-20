Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman stabbed multiple times by someone she thought was her best friend has said she is lucky to be alive.

Sarah Holden was tied to a bed at a flat in Dewsbury and attacked by Shaunna Littlewood, who stabbed her at least 17 times.

Littlewood, 26, was jailed for life with a minimum of seven years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Mon) after admitting attempted murder .

Miss Holden was left with horrific scarring to her neck and chest in the brutal attack and now says she is “a survivor, not a victim”.

Commenting after the sentence, Sarah said: “The only thing I did wrong was to trust Shaunna.

“She was my best friend and I loved her like a sister. What she did, mental health or not, was not acceptable and the fact she has given no reason for doing it is beyond me.”

Sarah, a bartender for Sheffield Wednesday FC, has applauded the sentence, which she said was “appropriate” for the impact the attack has left on her life.

Adding she was lucky to be alive “no thanks to her”, Sarah has also addressed claims the two had drunken alcohol on the night of the attack.

She said: “I was drunk ... and yes I fought back during the attack.

“Shaunna has never given a reason for attacking me.”