A woman had a screwdriver and pliers when she was caught shoplifting at a Huddersfield town centre store.

Kate Allder stole bottles of whisky worth hundreds from shops in the town.

The former events co-ordinator for Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club said she planned to sell the alcohol to fund her drug addiction.

In April last year Allder pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation after stealing cash from the Lockwood Park based rugby club where she had worked for three years.

She supported her spiralling drug habit by keeping money from customer bookings for herself and stole more than £1,000.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to two thefts from Morrisons in Waterloo when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She asked magistrates to take a further theft from the Penny Lane store plus an offence at the Marks and Spencer store in New Street into account when sentencing her.

The thefts happened between February 27 and April 27, the Huddersfield court was told.

During this time Allder took whisky worth more than £800 from the same Morrisons supermarket.

She got away with all of the thefts except for the offence at Marks and Spencer where she was detained at a neighbouring store.

There the screwdriver and pliers were recovered from her.

Allder, of Fernside Avenue in Almondbury, said she funded her drug habit through selling the stolen items.

She tested positive for the misuse of Class A drugs when she was arrested, magistrates were told.

Her solicitor Sonia Kidd told magistrates that she has since lost her employment, home and custody of her son.

She said: “She spiralled into a cycle of depression and was introduced to Class A substances which she has used to be able to get through the day.

“She wasn’t in a position to be able to fund this without sadly resorting to criminal activity.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until May 29 so that Allder can be assessed for a possible drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was given bail conditions to comply with the Drug Intervention Programme and stay out of all Morrisons stores.