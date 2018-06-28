Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman repaid a man who took her in during bad weather by stealing from him twice.

Alliah Bradshaw was befriended by Mark Pearce when he found her stood in the pouring rain as he walked his dog.

She was soaked through and he took her back to his Batley flat to dry off and lent her £10 to get home.

Following their encounter the 38-year-old visited him every day alone before eventually taking an Asian male friend round with her, Kirklees magistrates were told.

On October 8 they were at the Chapel Fold property when Bradshaw asked to borrow Mr Peace’s mobile phone.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “She was speaking on the phone then began making some excuses about background noise and said she couldn’t hear.

“Then she left the house and the phone has not been seen since. He tried calling her but she stopped answering his calls.”

Mr Pearce called his mobile phone provider, Virgin, who cancelled his contact and sent him a new phone.

Then on January 1 this year he received messages from his bank asking for authorisation for various payments he had not made.

His bank card had been stolen and used to make several purchases.

Bradshaw was linked to a purchase of cigarettes using contactless payment at Heckmondwike Service Station.

A male who carried out the majority of the thefts was caught and jailed for a year.

Bradshaw pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. She had denied stealing the mobile phone but was found guilty following a trial held in her absence earlier this week at the Huddersfield court.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client’s co-accused had taken advantage of her leading to her “becoming embroiled in his criminal activities.”

He told magistrates: “Since the commission of the offences she’s not been in any more trouble. He has gone to prison and out of her life and she’s keeping herself to herself.”

Magistrates sentenced Bradshaw, who appeared in custody after missing her earlier hearing, to a nine month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Bradshaw, of Manor Way in Batley, was told that she will have to pay £80 compensation to her victim as well as £300 prosecution costs.