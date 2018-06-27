Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who attacked her pregnant neighbour said she was feeling unwell because she had been fasting for Ramadan.

Sameena Ahmed went to confront the victim over an assault involving her daughter.

She slapped her neighbour of 10 years across the face and assaulted her victim’s partner as he came to her aid.

The brawl happened on Ouzelwell Lane in Thornhill Lees , Kirklees magistrates were told.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges of assault and assault by beating when she appeared before Kirklees magistrates court on Tuesday.

Her solicitor told magistrates that while her actions were not appropriate, the 43-year-old was upset and suffering from a migraine because she was fasting when the incident happened on May 27.

Shamalia Qureshi said that Ahmed had lived on the street for 20 years and known the victim, Saiqa Bi, for 10 years.

Shortly after 7pm following a row between Ahmed’s daughter and Ms Bi, Ahmed went round to confront her.

Heated words were exchanged and Ahmed slapped Ms Bi across the face.

When Ms Bi’s partner stepped in to protect her he was also struck by Ahmed, magistrates were told.

The couple called West Yorkshire Police and she was arrested.

Mrs Qureshi said: “She said she had a good relationship with the victim and they were friends.

“Her daughter had an argument with the victim, was threatened about boyfriends and came home crying.

“She went round to speak with Ms Bi and said it got out of hand.”

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told magistrates that her client held no previous convictions.

She said after Ahmed’s daughter was assaulted, she returned home upset and Ahmed went round to remonstrate with her neighbour.

Mrs Kidd said: “Mrs Ahmed was fasting as it was Ramadan and she had a migraine.

“She turned and slapped her (neighbour) and the situation escalated quite quickly.

“Because of the relationship she had with her neighbour she didn’t want to call police.

“She’s been on the street for 20 years and there’s never been an issue with anyone in the past.

“She’s a parent, had a daughter who’s upset and goes to speak to the person. It wasn’t the most appropriate way to handle the situation and she accepts that.”

Ms Bi said in a victim impact statement that she was struggling to sleep at night and was afraid to leave her own home.

Magistrates fined Ahmed £60 and told her to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

They did not make an award for compensation because they didn’t want to aggravate the situation between the neighbours.