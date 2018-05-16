Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was taken to hospital after her car collided with another vehicle and then demolished a garden wall, narrowly missing two pedestrians.

The woman was in a red Ford Fiesta which collided with a VW Polo on Sunny Bank Road, near to the junction with Robin Royd Drive at Mirfield .

The Fiesta ended up on its side at the side of the road following the crash at around 2.25pm today (Wednesday).

Fire crews from Mirfield and Cleckheaton fire stations removed the injured woman, who had been trapped in the Fiesta.

A witness said that a couple had a narrow escape as they had just walked past the wall which was demolished in the impact.

The injured woman was taken to hospital in an ambulance. She was conscious and talking, according to witnesses.

The incident led to traffic congestion as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the crash.