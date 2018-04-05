Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman trapped in a bog up to her waist near Holme Moss was rescued after making a 999 call.

A massive rescue operation swung into action when police received a call at 4.20pm today telling them a woman in her 30s was stranded on the open moors.

The area has been particularly boggy given the huge amounts of snow and rain recently.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team leader Owen Phillips said the woman had gone walking alone and was very cold when she used her phone to summon help.

He said: “She didn’t know where she was but fortunately we have SARLOC technology, an app which can locate anyone using a smart phone.

“It turned out she was 2km south east of Holme Moss summit. She had been walking for a couple of hours. We sent a SARLOC message and were able to pinpoint her precise position on the moor.

“There were 19 of us and I called out an additional 10 to 15 volunteers from Woodhead Mountain Rescue to join in the search.

“I spoke to her a few times on the phone and reassured her that we knew exactly where she was.

“She was cold and waist-deep in mud. The main issue was that she was cold.

“Despite being immersed for quite a considerable time in the bog she seemed very calm, collected and level-headed.”

Firefighters from Rastrick and Slaithwaite who have specialist water rescue technology were also called out to help.

However, in the end it was the police helicopter that arrived first and rescued her.

Mr Phillips stressed the importance of taking a fully charged smart phone on walks in such inhospitable terrain.