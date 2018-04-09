Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman tried to cash in holiday vouchers stolen in a burglary – to a shop just a few doors down from where they were taken from.

A total of £1,000 worth of gift vouchers and a large amount of cash in various currencies was stolen in the break-in at Batley-based Althams Travel Services on June 2.

Nobody was arrested over the incident at the Commercial Street shop.

However, on July 13 Nicola Hurst entered Brown & Gold pawnbrokers, which is also situated on Commercial Street.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates: “This is a few doors down from the travel agents and she tried to hand over some gift vouchers, claiming that she’d won these in a raffle.

“The manager wrote down the serial number and was immediately suspicious as she knew that the nearby property had been subjected to a burglary.

“The defendant was insistent on trying to get rid of them and she told her that she’d ask around to see if anyone was interested.”

The shop worker then contacted the travel agents where staff confirmed that the serial number she noted down matched the number on one of the stolen vouchers.

Hurst, 32, denied any involvement upon her arrest but was identified as a regular customer at the pawnbrokers.

She pleaded guilty to dishonestly handling stolen goods when she appeared at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates were told that Hurst, of Cardigan Close in Soothill, Batley, had 39 offences to her name and last troubled the court four years ago for an offence of shop theft.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client was recently hospitalised following a violent assault.

He explained: “This resulted in a period of catastrophe in her life and her finances were all over the place.

“There’s no suggestion she was connected to the burglary and she was not given any money for them (the vouchers).

“Nobody lost out and it’s an unsophisticated matter of handling.

“Anybody who goes into a pawnbrokers and gives their own details indicates a degree of naivety.

“Perhaps she closed her eyes as to where the vouchers originated from.”

Magistrates fined Hurst £120 and told her to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.