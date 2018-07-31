Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The three people poisoned by a “potentially illegal substance” at a house in Skelmanthorpe on Sunday night are “improving” in hospital.

A woman aged 40 and two boys, aged 14 and 16, were found collapsed and unresponsive at a property in Cumberworth Road, at just after 7pm.

They were taken to hospital in ambulances while forensic investigators stayed behind to take photographs and collect toxicology samples.

Today (Tues), a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The condition of all three people affected is improving in hospital and enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.”

There is not believed to be any risk to the general public following the poisoning and the police spokesman confirmed the advice was issued “with some certainty.”

He also repeated the police’s belief that the three people had “unknowingly” come in to contact with the poisonous substance.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Kirklees CID, said: “While medical tests to determine the exact cause of the illness remain ongoing, due to information received, officers believe the three persons may have unknowingly come into contact with a potential illegal substance in the household.”

A witness described seeing the two boys laid out on the floor in front of the house as emergency services surrounded the property. He recalled: “They looked out cold, like they had been attacked. Paramedics were there.”

Neighbour Judith Faulding added: “I was out when it all happened but when I came back forensics were all over the place. There were people taking loads of photographs.

“My kitchen window looks out onto the doorway and every time someone went in and out the security light went on. This happened constantly until I went to bed just after midnight.

“When I woke up one car was still here and plain clothed officers stayed on the scene for most of the morning.”

West Yorkshire Police said they are not looking for anybody in connection with the incident.