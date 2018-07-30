Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and two children were rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive at a house in Skelmanthorpe last night (Sun).

The three were found when a full emergency response unit were dispatched to the home on Cumberworth Road just after 7pm.

West Yorkshire Police have said there is reason to believe that they unknowingly came into contact with a potentially illegal substance in the house, but they do not believe there is a wider risk to the general public.

The 40-year-old woman and the boys, aged 14 and 16, remained in hospital today (Mon) undergoing tests to determine the nature of the substance which led to them falling ill.

Officers remained at the scene throughout the morning, and have stressed that they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police enquiries remain ongoing regarding an incident in Skelmanthorpe near Huddersfield.

“Emergency services were called to a house on Cumberworth Road, Skelmanthorpe at about 7.07pm on Sunday to a report three people present had been taken ill.

“Police, fire and ambulance services attended the property and found a 40-year-old woman and two males aged 14 and 16 who were unresponsive.

“All three persons were taken to hospital and remain there for treatment.”

Det Insp George Bardell of Kirklees CID said: “Due to information received about persons being taken ill, a full emergency services response was sent to the property yesterday evening.

“While medical tests to determine the exact cause of the illness remain ongoing, due to information received, officers believe the three persons may have unknowingly come into contact with a potential illegal substance in the household.

“Enquiries are continuing today to determine exactly what has taken place and at this time, we do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

“We are not currently looking for anyone in connection with the incident.”

Neighbours of the terraced home on Cumberworth Road said they saw a full fleet of police and forensics at the property until late on Sunday night, while one witness reported seeing two males laid unresponsive outside.

Dean Jackson, 49, who lives on a nearby street, said: “I came past the house going home just as a paramedic car, a Skoda Octavia, put its lights on behind me.

“A bit later my mate who lives just down from the house came round to mine to watch the boxing and said he saw two blokes laying out in front of the house and emergency services all around.

“They looked out cold like they had been attacked. Paramedics were there but they weren’t doing anything to the men. At that time there were two ambulances and one paramedic car on the scene.”

Neighbour Judith Faulding added: “I was out when it all happened but when I came back forensics were all over the place. There were people taking loads of photographs.

“My kitchen window looks out onto the doorway and every time someone went in and out the security light went on. This happened constantly until I went to bed just after midnight.

“When I woke up one car was still here and plain clothes officers stayed on the scene for most of the morning.”

Judith added that she had heard nothing from police, but that the eldest boy was “doing okay”.

Enquiries into the circumstance surrounding the suspected poisoning are ongoing.