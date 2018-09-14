The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman grew £9k of cannabis at her home after watching an instructional video on YouTube.

Kelly Crossfield said she'd been addicted to the drug since the age of 13 but didn't want drug dealers to come to her address.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that police attended at the 32-year-old's home in Hall Road, Thornhill Lees , on February 6.

They went there to speak to another person but conducted a search and found cannabis being grown in one of the bedrooms.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant was a tenant there, had to be restrained by the officers and was arrested for producing the cannabis.

“There was a reasonably sophisticated set-up of 11 plants, all at various growing lengths, lights and transformers with a 12 hours on, 12 hours off setting and bags containing green herbal matter.

“A forensic scientist estimated the plants were about two to four weeks away from maturity and had an estimated street value of £9,000.

“The defendant said she'd bought the equipment of eBay and got the cannabis seed from a shop in Leeds.

“She said she used YouTube to learn how to grow the cannabis.”

Crossfield said she'd used the Class B drug since the age of 13 and would sometimes smoke as much as £60 worth a day.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client smoked cannabis as a form of self-medication.

She said: “It keeps her on an equilibrium and she chose to try and grow it as she didn't want local dealers attending at her address.

“Unfortunately, police had to go there for somebody else and came across the cannabis.

“She'd bought it from seeds and until the end point you don't know if you're going to succeed. She thought she'd get two ounces out of it.”

Crossfield pleaded guilty to offences of producing cannabis and possession of the controlled drug.

Magistrates gave her a conditional discharge for 12 months. She will still have to pay £85 victim surcharge and £20 court costs.

The cannabis and all the associated growing equipment will be forfeited and destroyed.