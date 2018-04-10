Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Meltham woman is repaying the help she received from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance by running for the charity in the London Marathon.

The air ambulance was quickly on the scene after Natasha Al-Egaily, who lives at Saddleworth Road, was injured in a horse riding accident at her parents’ farm in 2007.

She said: “The horses I was riding had reared up and fell on top of me. It was quite funny afterwards because people said you could see the indentation my body made on the ground. He was a big horse and landed straight on top of me.

“There was no-one around at the time so I phone for help and the air ambulance arrived. A road ambulance came as well, but the air ambulance was called out because it was to a report of a horse rider falling in a field.

“I wasn’t unconscious, but things were a bit of a blur. When you’re in pain it seems to be ages before help arrives, but the air ambulance was there quite quickly. I remember arguing that they couldn’t land because of the horses!”

Natasha said the horse was normally docile, but had reared up after hurting its hoof.

“The main brunt of it was from my ribs to my hip,” she said. “I broke a few ribs and was badly bruised. I’d ridden the horse without a hat on a few occasions, but luckily this time I was wearing a hat.”

Natasha, 40, who works in mental health at a Manchester hospital, said she had been trying to get a place in the London Marathon for the past seven years. She finally succeeded last year but was unable to take part because she was eight months pregnant at the time with daughter Zivah, who is now 10 months old.

Natasha’ husband Gavin, 44, has taken part in the London Marathon 16 times and won the ballot to again run this year – but has deferred it until 2019 so he can look after Zivah while Natasha runs.

Natasha said: “I try to do some sporting activity every year for charity. I have taken part in bike rides and an Iron Man challenge so I have run a marathon before.

“I have been training hard for the London Marathon. I did a 23 mile training run at the weekend. Going out for a four-hour run is really hard this time of year because we have had all the snow and rain. I’ve also done a lot of training with a running buggy, so during my maternity leave I’ve done a lot of running with Zivah.”

Natasha said her aim was to complete the marathon in under four hours.

“I’ve set a target of raising £500, but anything above that will be great,” she said.

On her JustGiving page she wrote: “I was unaware the charity relies completely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help save lives across Yorkshire. As a rapid response air emergency service the charity serves a population of approximately 5 million people across 4 million acres and to keep both air ambulances in the air they need to raise £12,000 per day. So I decided I would run the London Marathon to help raise vital funds.”

Natasha added: “I was really lucky with my accident. I had a few broken ribs and bruises, but for some people it’s a lot more horrendous and the air ambulance’s presence does save lives.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-al