The dying wish of a woman who was suffering from cancer was that mourners attend her funeral service dressed in Halloween garb.

Trisha Field, 59, was famous for staging Halloween parties at her home on Grasmere Road, Gledholt, and so her friends say it seems appropriate that her service has such a theme.

Her close friend, Linda Mitchell, of Lindley, who had known her for 24 years said Trisha was well-known around Huddersfield thanks to her work at various pubs and clubs across the town including the Royal Swan, The Gemini nightclub and the Dog and Gun. She later became a travel agent.

More recently, in November 2017 she raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of a close friend of hers, David Ellam from Sheepridge who was savaged to death by a dog outside his home in 2016.

At the time she said: “Dave was a very close friend of mine that I had known for over 30 years and I was there at the hospital when he died. The charities are Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Foundation which he supported.”

Linda said: “I was at Kirkwood Hospice with her son Ben Carter, 23, of Marsh and her boyfriend, Paul Leeman, of Longwood, when she died. She was well-known for her Halloween parties when she used to do her entire house up so it was only natural for her to want people to come to her funeral service in Halloween clothes, as witches or to wear bright clothes though it’s difficult to think about when you are mourning a friend.”

“Trisha had a great sense of humour and was very adventurous. She thought nothing of flying off to the Galapagos Islands and Peru, places I would never have dared visit.”

Their service will be held on Monday at 1.15pm at Huddersfield Crematorium and will be followed by a wake at Lindley Liberal Club.